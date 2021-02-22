Android 12 is on the way. On February 18, we learned that the first Android 12 Developer Preview had gone live, giving devs access to a preview build of the new operating system, codename Snow Cone. Based on our Android 12 Developer Preview hands-on, the UI is largely unchanged, but there are some behind-the-scenes upgrades that could make your Android handheld that much better. This build isn't stable and shouldn't be installed on your main Android phone, but this new preview means Google is sticking to its usual annual schedule. So depending on which of the best Android phones you own, you could install Android 12 as soon as this summer.

While many Android users are still asking when they will get Android 11, we've started to see stable updates to 11 for many key manufacturers. Using these schedules as a guide, we can extrapolate when we expect certain phones to get access to their specific version of Android 12 in 2021 or 2022. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more We don't have firm updates yet, or even an official Android 12 release date. But for those eager beavers asking, "When will my phone get Android 12?", here is everything we know.

When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 12?

Google Pixel owners will get access to Android 12 on the day it launches. We don't have an official date for that yet, but the released Android developer timeline gives us a pretty good idea.

After the developer previews from February through April, you should be able to download the Android 12 public beta in May 2021. New betas will come out until August, which is when Android 12 ideally will achieve "platform stability". From there, the official release of Android 12 should come relatively quickly; if it matches Android 11's timetable, you'll likely see it in early September on the following Pixel phones: Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5 When will my Samsung phone get Android 12?

We know that Samsung has promised three years of updates for its most recent list of phones, so we have a pretty definitive list of which Samsung phones will get its proprietary version Android 12 (or won't). As for when the update will arrive, look at the timetable that Samsung One UI 3.0 appeared on phones. After Android 11's September launch, Samsung began rolling out its first updates to the Galaxy S20s in December 2020, then its Note 20s, S10s, and other major phones in January 2021. If Android 12 (or One UI 4.0, hypothetically) arrives this September, you could see the new OS on your phone within three to four months; however, the older your phone or tablet is, the longer the update will take to arrive. Speculation aside, here is a confirmed list of the Samsung phones we know of that will receive an Android 12 update: Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite When will my OnePlus phone get Android 12?

OnePlus is one of our favorite Android phone brands, but it's safe to say that the company has had some trouble getting the OxygenOS 11 operating system onto the majority of its phone lineup. It arrived on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro just a month after Google's release, but has yet to appear on the OnePlus 7, 6, or Nord phones — even though the 7 lineup was originally meant to get it in December 2020. The delays make it hard to predict how OnePlus will handle the OxygenOS 12 update to the OnePlus 9 and its older siblings. Yet you're unlikely to see an update sooner than October 2021, or at least a couple of months later for the OnePlus 8. Whenever it comes, Android 12 (or OxygenOS 12) is only expected to appear on these phones: OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Lite

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 When will my LG phone get Android 12?

Any discussion about the future of LG's phones is fraught, given that the company potentially plans to sell its smartphone business and may already have a buyer. It will likely keep updating its recently released phones, but the speed of the updates may change if another company takes over. At present, only the LG Velvet has started receiving a stable Android 11 update, while its other phones are still stuck on Android 10 with no timetable for updates. All of this to say, we can't even begin to say when and can't even be 100% sure which LG phones will get Android 12. We know of three currently-released phones almost certain to get Android 12 — based on their release dates and the fact that LG typically supports its phones for two years — plus the new LG Rollable once it launches. These LG phones should get Android 12: LG Rollable

LG Wing

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG Velvet When will my Xiaomi phone get Android 12?

When it comes to Xiaomi and MIUI 12, the company has begun to update some of its phones to MIUI 12 Android 11, with a long list of updates still to come. We don't know yet which phones will progress to Android 12, presumably on MIUI 12.5 or 13, but most Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO-brand phones tend to get two Android OS updates per life cycle. Keeping that in mind, below is our list of which Xiaomi phones will (most likely) get Android 12. Based on the fact that the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones got Android 11 with MIUI 12 in early February 2021, it's likely that Android 12 won't make it to these phones until Q1 2022 at the earliest: Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9T

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

POCO M2

POCO M2 Pro

POCO X3

POCO C3

POCO M3 When will my Motorola phone get Android 12?