Watch out! Save up to $170 right NOW on our 'staff favorite' Android watch

The Android Central staff wears a variety of watches, from Samsung and Garmin to Amazfit. But the one consistent pick that the majority of us wear daily is the Google Pixel Watch 3, or the Pixel Watch 2 last year, because of its Google app ecosystem, speedy updates, and comfortably stylish design. My Pixel Watch 3 review is titled "our favorite smartwatch" for a reason! And right now, you can get the Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE for $170 off on Amazon.

The standard Watch 3 is $70 off in either size; if your main goal is to pay as little as possible, you can snag the Watch 3 41mm for $279 ($70 off), which matches its all-time low. Or if you really want to save the big bucks, the Pixel Watch 2 is only $145 ($104 off), $25 below its best-ever price.

But we really love the 45mm option for its extra display space, and the LTE upgrade comes with two years of complimentary data for phone-free notifications and browsing.

✅Recommended if: You own a Pixel phone for the best app integration; you're a runner who'll benefit from the fantastic new running tools; you want in-depth data on sleep quality, stress, and heart health; and you care more about style than ruggedness.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer the Galaxy Watch 7 (also on sale for Black Friday!) for its more rugged design, newer Exynos chip, and dual-band GPS; you want longer battery life; or you can make do with the cheaper Fitbit Sense 2 (with the same sensors and 6 days per charge instead of 2).

Only the Black Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE is $170 off; if you want Polished Silver or Champagne Gold with cellular, the price jumps to $399, so you may decide to skip LTE and buy those more colorful versions for $329 ($70 off). Also keep in mind that you'll have to add your Watch 3 to your cellular plan to make phone-free calls, unless you pay for Google Fi.

Having trouble deciding whether to buy the current- or last-gen Pixel Watch? My Pixel Watch 3 vs. 2 guide exhaustively breaks down every similarity and difference.

The Watch 2's main downside is its thick-bordered, less-bright, and lower-Hz display, plus that it's only available in one size. The Pixel Watch 3 also charges slightly faster, has faster WiFi connectivity and UWB support, and will receive updates through 2027 instead of 2026.