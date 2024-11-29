The Galaxy Ring just got an elusive Black Friday discount we didn't see coming

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been in high demand since it launched in August, and while Samsung isn't running any official sales, two of our favorite retailers are sweetening the deal by tossing in gift cards. Right now, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring and get a $50 Best Buy gift card or a $50 Amazon gift card with any size Galaxy Ring.

If you're a size 6, Walmart has the ring for as low as $331.99 out the door!

If you don't know your ring size, Best Buy is your best bet. Most stores should still have ring sizing kits in stock, but be sure to call to make sure they've got some available before rolling down there. A sizing kit will run you $10 no matter where you buy it, but everyone gives you a $10 credit towards a Galaxy Ring purchase, so it's actually free so long as you actually buy a ring.

Once you've got that set, pick Best Buy or Amazon, a choice of black, silver, or gold colors, and get that $50 gift card to spend on some other great Black Friday deals!

Samsung Galaxy Ring: free $50 gift card at Amazon or Best Buy Samsung's latest wearable pairs perfectly with a Galaxy Watch and a Galaxy phone for the ultimate health-tracking experience. Effortless (and comfortable) sleep tracking is just a ring away!

✅Recommended if: You're looking for better sleep tracking or if you just want 24/7 health tracking that's way more comfortable than a smartwatch.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking for a great way to track workouts. The Galaxy Ring is meant more for sleep tracking or 24/7 health tracking. A Galaxy Watch is better for tracking workouts.

There are lots of reasons to pick a Galaxy Ring this year, but one is the lack of subscription. While the Oura Ring 3 is cheaper this Black Friday, it requires a monthly subscription to unlock all the best features. Samsung only charges for the ring and never charges for your data or its Samsung Health service after that.

As is the case with many Samsung products, the Galaxy Ring is best when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone and Galaxy Watch. One of the Galaxy Ring's defining features, Find my Ring, really only works when paired with a Galaxy phone. You'll also only get the full suite of Galaxy AI-powered health recommendations when paired with a Galaxy phone, as well.

Once you pick up your ring, these are the first 13 things to do with it.