Whaddya know, the excellent Oura Ring Gen 3 is still in stock and up to $100 off right now

The Black Friday deals are already upon us, and Oura's excellent last-gen smart ring is currently on sale. The Oura Ring Gen 3 is the wearable that pretty much kicked off the smart ring craze, and it's best style is currently up to $100 off depending on the color you want, making it a good alternative if you want a great smart ring without breaking the bank.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon) originally retails for up to $449, making it more expensive than even some of the best Android smartwatches. However, you can get up to 22% off select colors/finishes and snag the ring for as low as $249. And with the new Oura Ring 4 out, we know the company is eager to sell its remaining stock of last year's model, so you'll wanna get on this fast before they run out.

Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon): was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 (Horizon) is on sale, and you can snag up to 22% off on select models, but it depends on the color you want. You get $50 off black and silver models, $70 off Stealth and Brushed Titanium, and $100 off Gold and Rose Gold. Until supplies last, so act fast!

✅Recommended if: You want a smart ring for tracking your activities and health without paying a premium for the latest model.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want to pay for a subscription or want the latest Oura Ring 4 for its improved health tracking.

When I first reviewed the Oura Ring Gen 3, I was already quite impressed with its capabilities. From its impressive sleep tracking to its week-long battery life, the Oura Ring Gen 3 became a staple in my life, not just for my physical health, but my mental health as well.

Even more impressive is the fact that Oura continues to add new features and capabilities to the app and ring, making this a long-term device that you don't really have to worry about upgrading every year, which is what helped make it one of the best smart rings we've reviewed. So even though the newer Oura Ring 4 is available, you can be sure that Oura will continue supporting the Gen 3 for as long as it can. That's what makes the smart ring worth looking at, even with Oura's low-cost $6/month subscription.

Oh, and if you're still on the fence, you should know that you can also use your FSA or HSA to purchase the ring, which could help you pull the trigger.