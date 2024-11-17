Black Friday smartwatch deal hunters should look at smart rings instead

Most people prefer smartwatches to smart rings, but if you're looking to buy your first smart ring and try the tech for yourself, Black Friday will be a great time to look.

Smartwatch brands aren't waiting for Black Friday. The Galaxy Watch 6 is $140 off, while the Watch 7 and Ultra already hit all-time lows. The Garmin Holiday Sale has most of our favorites at $100+ off. Not everything is discounted, but almost all of the best watches have been or will be at some point; you don't have to "hunt" for deals; just wait.

Smart ring discounts are rarer. You can find cheap, unreliable rings on Amazon anytime, but for the best smart rings — especially Oura — deals are infrequent and more likely to sell out. Unlike one-size-fits-all smartwatches, smart rings often sell out in certain ring sizes and finishes — especially if you have to wait for a ring sizing kit first.

At the moment, some of our favorite last-gen smart rings are discounted, including the RingConn Gen 1 for $199 (27% off) or Oura Ring Gen 3 for $299 ($50 off). For the latest and greatest smart rings, though, you'll have to wait until Black Friday, as many of them — like the Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring, and Ultrahuman Ring Air — are full-price and fairly expensive compared to watches.

Amazfit and RingConn have these Black Friday smart ring deals available now for anyone wanting to try a smart ring for cheap without really committing to the idea of wearing one. But by Black Friday, we can hope to see deals on favorites like the Oura Ring 4 or Ultrahuman Ring Air that offer great style, battery life, accuracy, and features.

There were some solid Prime Day smart ring deals last month, and we can only assume they'll dip as low (or even lower) in a couple of weeks. So keep an eye out!

A smart ring won't replace your smartwatch; it's a luxury

If the point of Black Friday deals is to splurge on something you normally wouldn't, then a smart ring fits that theme better. People need smartwatches for notifications, workouts, maps, and the like. If you compare smartwatch vs. smart rings, you'll find they cover a lot of the same ground for features and health tracking.

So why buy a smart ring? They ensure you don't have to wear an uncomfortable watch at night to get 24/7 data on your sleep quality, stress, and heart health; and if you buy the right smart ring, it'll look sleek and stylish doing it.

(Image credit: Oura)

That won't be enough to appeal to everyone, but smart rings have become increasingly popular for a reason. People who prefer non-smart luxury watches to smartwatches can still get the basic health data they want; and since basic watches outsold smartwatches this year, I'm guessing there's a lot of you out there who'd benefit from one.

Smart rings aren't perfect. We've found that they're very accurate for normal at-rest HR data but can struggle with workout results, and while they're shockingly good at step counting when you're out and about, they tend to generate a lot of false steps when you're just sitting at your desk typing or gesticulating.

In other words, smart rings are still in their early stages, improving their accuracy and usefulness over time. And since so many companies are trying to establish themselves in the smart ring market, they're all charging a high amount to break even on their R&D.

That's why Black Friday is the right time to buy one, if you're going to: it's the rare moment when smart rings won't be a bit overpriced for what they can do, so you can jump in on the trend without breaking the bank.

What about fitness bands vs. smart rings?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Smart rings can't replace smartwatches, but they basically exist to replace cheap fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 6 or Xiaomi Smart Band 9.

These devices may have screens for notifications, but in other respects they have few of the smarts of a traditional smartwatch. They're there to track your health and workouts, aligning with smart rings' main purpose.

Because fitness bands have more space for health sensors and your full wrist instead of a tiny strip of finger skin to work with, they tend to be more accurate for workouts. But like smartwatches, they're less comfortable for sleep tracking and more liable to get dislodged from your wrist by a bad sleep position, while your well-fitted smart ring stays comfortably in place.

And unlike smartwatches, fitness bands honestly aren't particularly attractive. They're "sporty" at best and cheap-looking at worst, which gives smart rings the edge.

Still, a fitness tracker lets you check notifications, can buzz you awake without a traditional alarm, and costs significantly less even before Black Friday deals come into play. So if you're more concerned about function than looks, a fitness band may be the better option for you.