The best Fitbit still has a record-breaking discount after Black Friday — but the clock is ticking

Whether you're simply upgrading or getting a jump start on your 2025 health goals, shoppers all over the web have been searching for the best Fitbit deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Although many sales are nearing an end, this Best Buy deal that carves $60 off the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6 is still going strong — but how long will it last?

Our favorite Fitbit is still cheaper than it's ever been

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Best Buy The Fitbit Charge 6 might just be the perfect fitness tracker. It's got a super lightweight, discreet design, amazing battery life, and all of the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need. Grab the band from Best Buy in any color today and you'll score a straight $60 discount, plus six months of Fitbit Premium for free. Price comparison: $99.95 at Amazon

✅Recommended if: you want a lightweight, water-resistant fitness tracker with some of the best health and sleep tracking technology on the market, plus a few smartwatch extras like NFC, GPS, and YouTube Music support.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a smartwatch experience; you prefer a bigger display.

This 38% discount drops the Fitbit Charge 6 down to its lowest price ever, no strings attached. The fitness tracker in question is arguably the best Fitbit ever built, with a bounty of comprehensive health and fitness tracking sensors, built-in GPS and NFC, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. And thanks to its ultra-slim and lightweight design, you'll barely notice it's there (unless you choose the version with the eye-catching red band).

Will this deal expire along with all of the rest of Best Buy's Black Friday offerings, or will it be extended into Cyber Monday? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't wait to find out.

When do the Cyber Monday sales start?

We're in that strange transitional period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some retailers, like Amazon, are expected to extend their Black Friday deals through the weekend and simply slap a new label on them, while other sites may end their discounts this evening and drop a fresh batch of deals first thing next week. Needless to say, we'll continue sharing all of the best deals as they go live or expire, so keep checking our site for the latest news.