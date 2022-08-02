See the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro colorways in these renders

What you need to know

New renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series have surfaced.

The leaked images appear to be a comprehensive catalog of the smartwatches' color variants.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will make their debut on August 10.

Samsung is still over a week away from announcing its next wearables, so leaks and rumors about the upcoming smartwatches have plenty of time to spoil what the company has in store for consumers. The latest leak provides what appears to be the full catalog of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro's color schemes.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) is at it again after revealing a 3D turntable view of the smartwatches a few weeks ago via 91mobiles. The new leak shows off a total of five different colors that the Galaxy Watch 5 will presumably ship in, and they're fairly consistent with Blass' previous revelation.

The standard model will supposedly be available in black, pink gold, and a Bora Purple shade that seems to be becoming more common in Samsung's latest hardware, including the Galaxy S22 series. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is said to ship in black and gray color options.

In terms of design, there won't be much change to expect from Samsung's next challenger to the best Android smartwatches. Both models appear to have inherited the same appearance as their predecessors.

There are a few exceptions, though, such as Samsung presumably ditching the rotating bezel from the Watch 5 Pro, the supposed replacement for the iconic Classic model.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles)

The Pro model is also said to boast a major improvement in battery life, with recent rumors claiming that it would last up to three days on a single charge. Earlier claims also said the upcoming wearables would cost slightly more than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

We won't know anything official until August 10, when Samsung hosts its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company's next foldable phones and premium earbuds will also make their debut.