The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may have battery life unlike any Wear OS watch

What you need to know

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is tipped to have way longer battery life than its predecessor.

Samsung's next smartwatch could last at least three days on a single charge.

The new rumor backs up previous claims about the battery life of the watch.

The biggest gripe about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was its underwhelming battery life, which struggles to last a full day without draining. Samsung's next smartwatch could address this shortcoming in a major way.

According to reliable leaker Ice universe (opens in new tab), the Pro version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series can stay up for at least three days. It is a bold claim, but it will up the ante in one of the key considerations when choosing the best Android smartwatch. After all, putting the upcoming wearable in the Pro category makes no sense if it doesn't include premium features like a longer battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was previously rumored to include a massive 572mAh battery, which is way larger than the 361mAh battery found in the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4. The new rumor may hold some water, giving Galaxy Watch fans one more reason to snap up Samsung's next Wear OS watch.

If this is correct, the Watch 5 Pro may edge out the current crop of Wear OS smartwatches money can buy in terms of battery life.

More importantly, the Watch 5 Pro could be the first Wear OS model to offer three-day battery life — a big leap for wearables. Many smartwatch models from Samsung and Fossil, among other brands, hardly reach a full day on a single charge. Meanwhile, Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 and the Suunto 7 take exception, reaching up to two days away from a charger.

A battery life improvement will be a welcome upgrade for the Galaxy Watch lineup despite the supposed removal of the rotating bezel, which has been a hallmark feature of the Watch 4 Classic.

We'll have our confirmation when Samsung holds its second-half Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 as well as the next Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to debut.