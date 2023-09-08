The Google Pixel Watch 2 is coming to India

What you need to know

Google India has teased the Pixel Watch 2 launch for the Indian market.

It will be available for preorder from Flipkart October 5.

It is the Pixel Watch launch for the country after skipping the first gen.

Google has always been picky in releasing products in certain regions like India. For example, Google released the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, and the Pixel 7a but chose to skip the Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold in India, something Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda was not happy about. However, it seems that this won't be the case with the Pixel Watch successor.

Google India just announced that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 is coming to the country.

The company has started teasing the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 in several regions, including India. While the Pixel 8 series was already anticipated, considering the history of Google's recent handset releases, the Pixel Watch 2 launch is probably Google's most exciting product launch this year, particularly for Indian consumers.

Google India on X has posted the Pixel Watch 2 teaser moments after Made by Google on the same platform started teasing the upcoming smartwatch. The Made by Google post mentions that the Pixel Watch 2 is coming on October 4, and the Google India post has teased that the device would arrive in the country on October 5.

The post further indicates that it will be available for preorder through India's Walmart-owned Flipkart e-commerce platform. It has been an exclusive website for Google-made phones, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, and the latest Pixel 7a.

It is finally good to see Google caring about India, and we hope for this to continue with future products from the search giant. With rumors of a powerful new chip and better battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 will likely become one of the best Android smartwatches this year, a category Samsung's Galaxy Watch series currently dominates. With any luck, we could see future Google products like the next-gen Pixel Fold venture into the country.

(Image credit: Google)

While the product's release is reason for celebration, the search engine giant still lacks robust post-sale support, including the availability of service centers. Fixing a faulty Google handset in the country is still a hideous process, and given the increased availability of devices with the recent and upcoming product rollouts, it will be interesting to see if Google makes any efforts to improve on this.