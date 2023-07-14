New Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leak reveals Samsung's much-awaited smartwatch in the flesh

What you need to know

South Korean football player Son Heung-min was spotted wearing a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at an airport.

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch is rumored to have a thinner bezel and larger display than previous models, and the image appears to back up this claim.

The smartwatch is also supposed to bring back the rotating bezel that many users sorely missed on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

A few weeks prior to the official Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic surfaced in a real-world photo, corroborating a few things we previously heard about the smartwatch.

Courtesy of Yonhap News, we've got our first glimpse of what appears to be the higher-end variant of Samsung's next-generation smartwatch series. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been spotted on the wrist of South Korean professional footballer Son Heung-min at Incheon International Airport (via SamMobile).

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was leaving for the next season of the Premier League in England through the airport's Terminal 1, and reporters were quick to notice the watch he was wearing. Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 series has yet to make its official debut, and the real-world image of the Classic variant doesn't reveal much about the watch.

Nevertheless, it looks like the wearable device on Heung-min's wrist, presumably the 44mm model, sports a larger display than Samsung's current lineup of premium Android smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 6 series was previously tipped to have a thinner bezel and bigger screens than last year's models, with the 40mm model supposedly sporting a 1.31-inch screen while the 44mm variant was rumored to have a 1.47-inch dial.

Another interesting observation with the photo is the watch's appearance, which bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This is in line with past rumors suggesting the return of the physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. And while it’s hard to tell from the image available, the as-yet unannounced device seems to follow the same design principles as the 2021 model.

The rotating bezel allows users to scroll through menus without touching the screen, like the Apple Watch's digital crown. Galaxy Watch fans who were fond of the tactile feeling when cycling through menu options sorely missed this feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. And with the foldable phone race heating up, Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the same day.