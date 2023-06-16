Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 renders reveal much thinner bezels

What you need to know

Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 renders appear to show smaller bezels surrounding its display as Samsung looks to provide a "slightly larger" OLED display.

While the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back its rotating bezel for controls, the area surrounding its display appears slightly wider.

Both devices in the Galaxy Watch 6 series are rumored to deliver the newly refined Exynos processor, which may improve performance by 10%.

New leaked images of the Galaxy Watch 6 series have emerged, highlighting some upcoming changes to the smartwatches.

German publication WinFuture has apparently received what appear to be marketing renderings for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic devices. The images for the Watch 6 suggest Samsung is including "slightly larger" OLED displays for the devices by shrinking the bezels around it.

Taking the alleged renders as they are, it's clear that the Watch 6's display appears to encroach on the edges of its physical watch face more than the previous Watch 5 iteration.

WinFuture reiterates that the Watch 6 is expected to launch with a 40mm and a 44mm dial diameter variant. Furthermore, it looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 series will continue to feature Sapphire glass as its predecessor did to help resist dust and scratches.

Additional images of the alleged renders can be viewed on WinFuture.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is set to bring back its rotating bezel users have missed since the days of the Watch 4 Classic. This version of the series may feature a 43mm and a 47mm variant. WinFuture notes that the area surrounding the watch's display is slightly wider than previous iterations. Previously leaked renders of the new Classic watch have also shown bezels that appear a bit more prominent.

The German news outlet speculates there will be "quite a wide range of colors" for consumers to pick from. Leaks speak to the possibility of black, silver, and beige colorways possibly available for the Galaxy Watch 6. The Watch 6 Classic could see black and silver, though it's currently unclear what other colors Samsung has planned for this version.

As we prepare for its launch, the Galaxy Watch 6 recently showed up for its Bluetooth certification, and with that came information on its potential newly refined Exynos W930 processor. WinFuture suggests that this new SoC will be present in both Watch 6 series models. While this new processor may not usher in massive improvements to the wearables, it's been rumored the chip might at least improve performance by around 10%.

Past leaks have also suggested the Galaxy Watch 6 may deliver a larger 1.47-inch display. The slight increase may have something to do with the thinner bezels the newly leaked renderings propose. On the other hand, interested parties in the 40mm variant may find a 1.31-inch screen once it launches.

Of course, it remains to be seen how this might affect navigating with the capacitive bezel, assuming Samsung plans to include this on the standard model.

Samsung is gearing up for an earlier summer Unpacked event as the company confirmed it will hold its launch of new foldables and watches on home soil in Seoul, South Korea.