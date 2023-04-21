Galaxy Watch 6 leak points to new Exynos chip and improved performance

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic could see a 10% increase in performance.

This may be due to a new Exynos chip deemed the W980.

Information regarding its CPU/GPU setup is unknown, however, the previous Exynos W920 featured a two Cortex A55 core CPU and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

Murmurings about Samsung's next Galaxy Watch could see the device gaining a welcome boost in performance.

According to information received by SamMobile, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic may feature a new Exynos processor. This new processor, Exynos W980, may deliver a 10% increase in performance for the Watch 6 series over the Exynos W920.

The potentially soon-to-be past-gen chip featured in the Galaxy Watch 5 (and 4) contained two Cortex A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The CPU brought in a 20% increase in performance for the Galaxy Watch 4, and the GPU buffed its graphical potential by around 10x. The rumor doesn't state what consumers can expect from the W980's CPU/GPU combo, but the work put in by the predecessor could help give us an idea of what to look out for.

Furthermore, rumors state the new Exynos chip for the watches may be built using a new 5nm process that could influence improved battery life. For reference, the W920 is also a 5nm chip, but Samsung has allegedly improved its manufacturing process, which may benefit the new watch and other upcoming Exynos-based devices.

Speaking of the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic's potential battery, a rumor suggested the two could have slightly increased battery capacities. The 40mm and 44mm variants of the wearable may contain a 300mAh and 425mAh battery, respectively. The speculated battery capacity increase on the smaller model sounds quite nice (if it proves true), considering the 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 contained a 284mAh battery.

A couple of weeks ago, leaks surfaced regarding the Watch 6 model's possible display size increase. Consumers may find a 1.31-inch screen on the 40mm variant, while the 44mm could deliver a 1.47-inch dial. Considering the potential display increases, any improvements to battery life would be welcome, whether from the chipset, battery, or both.

Some things are still in the dark and up in the air surrounding the Korean OEM's next smartwatch release, but that's okay. The company could launch the new Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic sometime in August during its next Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

