Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 tipped to come in these colors

What you need to know

Samsung's next foldable colorways leak way ahead of launch.

The leak indicates Galaxy Z Fold 5 is opting for a new Light Blue color variant.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink color options.

After seeing the successful Galaxy S23 series launch, Samsung is gearing up for its next flagship phones, aka foldables launch later this year. While the launch is expected to be over a couple of months away, we see more details emerge on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5.

The latest information comes from smartphone display analyst Ross Young's Twitter account. Young mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely come in Beige, Black, and Light Blue colorways. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink color options. Young also implies that Samsung will likely opt for trendy names for each colorway.

Z Flip 5 Colors:- Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light PinkZ Fold 5 Colors:Beige, Black and Light BlueI am sure they will have some good flashy names when launched along with some bespoke and lower volume colors.April 4, 2023 See more

The Light Blue color variant might be a new color option for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4 came in Gray Green, Phantom Black, and Beige.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue color options last year. And according to Ross, we might see a couple of different colorways this year, like Light Green and Beige. In addition to the new colorways, analysts further indicate we might see a bespoke edition Z Flip 5 next to some lower-volume color variants, likely Samsung-exclusive colors.

It will be exciting to see if Samsung opts for the aforementioned color options for its Galaxy foldables this year. It allows the company to lure more consumers into purchasing their next clamshell devices, especially with the rise in competition competing to make the best foldable devices in 2023.

As previously indicated, the launch is still several months away. However, a report that emerged earlier today revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to weigh 13 grams less than the device it replaces. According to the report, the Z Fold 5 will use a new hinge mechanism that is supposedly lighter and thinner, enabling the phone to fold flat and measure just 1 mm slimmer.