The Galaxy Watch 6 series' battery specs have surfaced in a new listing

What you need to know

A new listing on a Chinese regulator has revealed the battery specs of Samsung's next Galaxy Watch series.

Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic appear to share a similar battery size.

However, there's no mention of a Pro version, suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may not see a successor.

Samsung's next big launch of the year is still several months away, and if the company follows tradition, it may hold an event in August to unveil the next-generation Galaxy foldables and the successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Those watches have recently surfaced in a new listing, which reveals their battery specs.

We previously heard from an earlier rumor that the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 would have typical battery capacities of 300mAh and 425mAh, respectively. An online listing from a regulator in China corroborates those figures (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)).

Additionally, the listing suggests that both the small and large sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will have the same battery capacity as their standard counterparts. It won't be surprising if this is accurate, given that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in both small and large sizes had the same battery capacity.

Those capacities would be higher than the previous model's battery capacities, at least on paper. More specifically, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a 284mAh battery for the 40mm model and a 410mAh battery for the 44mm variant.

What's interesting about the listing is the absence of a Pro version of the next-generation smartwatch. It's unclear whether the South Korean tech behemoth will drop the Pro model from its next smartwatch series. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of our top picks for the best Android smartwatches for a variety of reasons, chief among them being its impressive stamina and fast charging speed. So it would be a shame if Samsung does not release another iteration this year.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has given the Apple Watch serious competition, but it's not clear if the competition will get tougher or, at the very least, stay the same this year in light of rumors that a Pro version is not in the pipeline.

