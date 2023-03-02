The Galaxy Watch 6 looks set for a battery upgrade

What you need to know

There's still quite some time before Samsung is expected to launch its next Galaxy smartwatch, but leaks and rumors are already starting to pour in, giving us tidbits on what we might expect from the wearables. The latest bit of information suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 series might receive a small but welcome battery upgrade.

The information comes from Galaxy Club, who spotted certifications for two batteries that are expected to come with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The typical capacity, which is the figure OEMs usually advertise, is 300mAh for one and 425mAh for another.

According to Galaxy Club, these batteries are likely for the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 sizes, respectively. They carry product codes EB-BR935ABY and EB-BR945ABY, and their model numbers are expected to be SM-R93x and SM-R94x.

To compare, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 sports a 284mAh battery, while the 44mm version has a 410mAh capacity. These new batteries are admittedly not a big jump in capacity, especially compared to the battery increase from the Galaxy Watch 4 series (247mAh and 361mAh) to the Galaxy Watch 5. However, given the rather small size of smartwatches, any bump in capacity is welcome and can make quite a difference.

Samsung claims 50 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Watch 5, although in our use, we can maybe get a day or a day and a half. As Wear OS watches go, it's better than some, although not as good as others. With even slightly larger batteries for the Galaxy Watch 6, we might be able to get closer to those numbers, depending on your usage.

Unfortunately, there didn't appear to be a battery for the supposed Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, which we can assume would hit over 600mAh if it received a similar bump. Still, we can't wait to see what performance and battery life improvements Samsung brings with its next smartwatch series, in addition to the rumored design changes.