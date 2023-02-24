The Galaxy Watch 6 may take design cues from the Pixel Watch

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 later this year.

A new rumor points to an updated design with a curved glass display.

Samsung has stuck to flat displays for the past two generations of Galaxy smartwatches.

Samsung's recent smartwatches have a pretty distinct look, thanks in part to their very flat displays. However, the company may be switching up the design for its next Galaxy Watch if a new rumor is to be believed.

Leaker Ice Universe has provided some insight on the Galaxy Watch 6, which isn't expected to launch until later this year. According to the leaker, the device will apparently ditch the flat display found on the Galaxy Watch 5 for a curved glass design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information.February 23, 2023 See more

It would be an interesting change for Samsung, which has stuck largely with flat glass displays for its Galaxy Watch lineup. However, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 had a glass display with curved edges while the watch chassis was also curved, so Samsung may be looking to revisit this design.

Google launched the rather stunning Pixel Watch with curved glass and a rather bulbous design, so Samsung may want to replicate this, especially given that it's probably one of the best-looking Android smartwatches on the market right now. It's also unclear how Samsung plans to handle the bezels — whether it will retain the capacitive bezel or bring back the physical rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The former seems more likely, but it may be too early to determine.

Details about the Galaxy Watch 6 are scarce for now since the device likely won't launch until August, along with Samsung's next foldable phones. Still, we've already listed the six things we want to see with the Galaxy Watch 6, and a physical rotating bezel is high on the list.

