Alleged Galaxy Watch 6 chip appears in Bluetooth certification

What you need to know

The Galaxy Watch 6's potential new processor, the Exynos W930, appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database.

Despite bearing the model name "Exynos W930" the processor has been given the same model number (S5E5515) as the previous W920 chip.

This could mean the new chip is simply a higher-clocked version of the W920 as the Watch 6 looks to launch quite soon this summer.

The alleged chipset for the Galaxy Watch 6 has recently been spotted ahead of the device's likely launch next month. Tipster Tech_Reve on Twitter spotted a new Exynos processor receiving proper certification by Bluetooth SIG (via SamMobile).

The document details the new processor as the Exynos W930. The listing states the chip "is to be used together with a compatible RF chip to build a full BT+Wi-Fi solution supporting Bluetooth 5.3."

The certification also pushes the idea that this new chip, likely for the Galaxy Watch 6, is more of a refined version of the past Exynos W920 chip. Despite the listing showing the chip's model name as the Exynos W930, the processor curiously bears model number S5E5515. The W920 chip bore the exact same model number, and speculation now suggests the new version is possibly a higher-clocked version of the predecessor.

While we await the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 later this summer, previous rumors about its chip suggest some light improvements. Rumors from April suggested the Watch 6 may be in line for a new processor that would potentially improve the wearable's performance by around 10%. Those same rumors speculated Samsung would dub this new chip the Exynos W980, but with what's currently come to light, that may not be the direction the company is going.

Still, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the current chip works splendidly across the Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor. A big performance boost isn't really necessary for these devices, and the W930 may be more than enough to power Wear OS 4 on the Galaxy Watch 6.

Unfortunately, it's unknown what sort of graphical and CPU strength the new Exynos chip for the Watch 6 could contain. The older chip held within the Galaxy Watch 5 delivered two Cortex A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. If the Exynos W930 is to shuffle in improvements on the lighter side, hopefully, it's noticeable in these areas.

The new chip may be built on an improved 5nm process, strengthening the battery life of the Watch 6. Battery specs on the new watch surfaced in March and suggested a 300mAh battery for the 40mm variant and a 425mAh battery for the larger 44mm version.

Samsung is gearing up for what looks like an earlier summer Unpacked event as a member of the Korean tech giant confirmed as much recently. With the company looking to hold its next major event on home soil in Seoul, South Korea, the Galaxy Watch 6 should launch alongside its bendy friends: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.