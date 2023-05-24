New Galaxy Watch 6 renders reveal a familiar Classic design with a rotating bezel

What you need to know

Alleged Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders reveal a design reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung is reportedly bringing back the rotating bezel with the Watch 6 Classic.

The company ditched the Classic model for the Watch 5 series last year in favor of a Pro model.

Galaxy Watch 6 series is the next anticipated smartwatch series from Samsung, which traditionally releases in August. Ahead of the launch, the first renders of the alleged Watch 6 Classic have shown up online.

The latest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders have been shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The renders indicate a traditional-looking watch with a circular display and the return of the rotating bezel.

Good Morning #FutureSquad!Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch5Pro successor which, I assume, will likely be marketed as #GalaxyWatch6Classic!On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/8dn9fTCKin pic.twitter.com/8mfuUIqqKFMay 24, 2023 See more

The alleged Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to be the direct successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from last year, according to the tipster. MSP report further hints Samsung is bringing back the "Classic" moniker after it ditched it last year in favor of the Watch 5 Pro. The previous Classic watch was seen in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, featuring Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Returning to the renders, we can see quite a bit of resemblance to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design. The bezels around the display look prominent, and the right side of the smartwatch features traditional Home and Back buttons to navigate within the UI of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The opposite side is devoid of any buttons or protrusions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks)

While the renders already suggest a magnetic loop of the upcoming Galaxy Watch, we can also expect other strap options similar to the earlier models. Aside from the renders showcased, there is no concrete evidence suggesting what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

However, some tipped specifications of the Galaxy Watch 6 from earlier leaks point out a slightly larger display measuring 1.47 inches. It will likely be a Super AMOLED display with 470 x 470 resolution. Other reports also implied that there would be a new Exynos chip that is said to boost performance. The leaked battery specs indicate a 425mAh battery capacity, a significant step up from Watch 4 Classic's 361mAh battery.

As for the launch, the Galaxy Watch usually tends to launch in August alongside the foldables from Samsung. This time, there are rumors pointing to an earlier launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, wherein we can also expect the alleged Galaxy Watch 6 series to arrive at the same time.