Samsung to introduce its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 on July 26 to global markets

What you need to know

The first official Galaxy Unpacked event teaser is out.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, we also expect the Galaxy Tab S9 series to launch.

Samsung is hosting its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked in the company's home country of Korea.

Samsung has announced its next foldables launch date with its Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser. The invite also goes with the "Join the Flip side" tagline.

The announcement comes from the global Samsung Newsroom, confirming the July 26 launch date, and it will be through a Galaxy Unpacked event. Interestingly, it will be the first Unpacked event going to be held in Seoul, Korea.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Enthusiasts interested in the event can join Samsung's YouTube channel at 7 am ET. Other time zones include 8 pm KST, 4 am PT, 12 pm BST, and 4:30 pm IST.

While the latest teaser announcement emphasizes the "Flip" side, we are also expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 next to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Samsung further says that we can expect the new teasers, trailers, and updates to be released timely ahead of the launch, which is a few weeks away.

The emphasis on the "Flip side" is also understandable because it is the clamshell foldable launching with a significant upgrade as opposed to the next Fold iteration. Per leaks, we will be seeing a more prominent cover screen display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a notable bump from the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and previous Z Flip devices. The folder-shaped screen is also said to introduce new functionalities and controls compared to the previous iteration.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix/MediaPeanut)

Aside from the new cover screen, the form factors and dimensions largely remain the same on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5. With the Fold 5, the biggest upgrade seems to be in the "water-drop" hinge, allowing the phone to fold completely shut, as opposed to the current hinge that leaves a slight gap between the two sides of the main display.

The new launch date falls in place with the previous announcement, which disclosed the launch place. Previous leaks and renders showed us what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5. Some early renders revealed the Galaxy Tab S9 series as well. The latter will likely have a trio of devices: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 Plus, and the standard Tab S9.

Samsung has also made it possible for you to "register your interest" in these upcoming devices. You can save $50 just by giving Samsung your name and email address, something we've seen the company do pretty much whenever new flagship devices are announced.