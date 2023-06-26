Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have been spotted in the wild as more foldable leaks emerge

What you need to know

Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have leaked and its specifications suggest a 3.4-inch cover display with a 6.7-inch internal unfolded dynamic AMOLED screen.

Z Fold 5 renders and specs have also leaked, detailing a thinner build alongside a 6.2-inch cover display with a 7.2-inch internal display.

Samsung is expected to fully reveal these devices during the last week of July.

Well-known Twitter tipster SnoopyTech posted some unusual Tweets, one with a binary code and another with a QR code. These methods lead users to a full list of the specs and renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 (via Android Authority). You can use the QR code below to view the specs and renders.

These AI tools can generate you anything these days 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrNFBjS2NRJune 24, 2023 See more

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 show a design we've seen in past rendering rumors. These renders also show off the large, folder-like cover display while showcasing the phone in various colors.

Based on previous leaks, the cover display will likely measure 3.4 inches, while its internal unfolded display could be a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display. The Flip 5's dual camera array might see a 12MP pairing for its primary and ultra-wide lenses. The selfie camera present on the internal display looks to drop slightly at 10MP.

Interestingly, an image was recently posted of what appears to be the Z Flip 5 in the wild, which appears to be obscured by a cover of some sort, likely to hide the device's full design ahead of the July launch. From the image, we get a fairly clear look at the shape of the cover display.

Breaking) Flip 5 device leaks pic.twitter.com/9At8qe3j75June 25, 2023 See more

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, leaked renders showcased a minimal departure from the Z Fold 4's design language and the various colorways the phone is expected to launch in. The minimalistic camera bump still persists on its rear panel alongside a triple camera array.

The Z Fold 5 will apparently deliver a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED cover display paired with a 7.2-inch dynamic AMOLED internal screen. However, it appears as though Samsung may not upgrade the camera strength of its Fold as previously thought, as it may offer a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. A 10MP selfie camera may sit inside, while consumers could find a 4MP camera on its external display.

The rumored dimensions of the Fold 5, 154.9mm x 67.1mm x 13.4mm, align with what we've previously heard with past render leaks. Allegedly, Samsung's been in the process of creating a new waterdrop hinge for its book-folding phone to help facilitate a thinner build. These dimensions are a bit smaller than its predecessor, so perhaps we'll experience a gapless Fold 5 after all.

According to the spec list posted by SnoopyTech, both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with a 3,700mAh battery on the Flip 5 and a 4,400mAh battery on the Fold 5. Unfortunately, it looks like dust resistance may not be in the cards for either model, despite previous rumors.

With everything spilled about the Korean OEM's upcoming foldables, the only thing left to do is await its full reveal in late July in Seoul, South Korea. It's also worth remembering Samsung's speculated pricing for the Flip 5 and Fold 5 leaked a week ago. Those rumors suggest the book-folding phone might take it a little easier on your wallet than its partner.