Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 press render shows off the new cover screen

After an official press render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 yesterday, its smaller sibling has now shown up. Official-looking press renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 were shared by MySmartPrice, giving us a clear picture of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is set to be unveiled on July 26 at a Seoul Galaxy Unpacked event.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The shared image looks like promotional material for the device. The image reveals quite a familiar design, similar to what we've seen in previously leaked renders.

From the photo, it seems the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely coming with a larger cover screen with a folder-esque design that curves inward to avoid the cameras, unlike the Motorola Razr+. This new form factor will give more room for users to operate the flip phone without opening the clamshell quite often, especially compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

From the image, we can see that it will act as a significantly large viewfinder for selfies, while another device shows a music player. We can also expect other functions, such as notifications, time, weather, and more. It's also rumored that Google will optimize some of its apps to work on the cover screen.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4BmiMay 4, 2023 See more

As for the expected specs, the cover panel will reportedly house a 3.4-inch display, a notable upgrade from the Z Flip 4, which came with a 1.9-inch outer screen. The foldable screen, however, could be the same size as the predecessor measuring 6.7 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The clamshell phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 backed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

We could see dual 12MP primary cameras outside and a selfie shooter under the foldable screen. The device is expected to ship out of the box with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. It will likely draw power from a 3700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to retain the $999 price tag as the predecessor.

A rumor about a separate launch event for the North American market is also circulating.