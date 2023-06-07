Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs give the new Motorola Razr Plus an edge

What you need to know

Specs for Samsung's next clamshell foldable, likely the Galaxy Z Flip 5, have been leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect when the phone launches this summer.

The specs were posted on Twitter this week by leaker Yogesh Brar. This isn't the first time Brar has posted specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but this time he's a bit more specific, giving us a clearer picture of the phone.

According to the Tweet, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have many of the same specs as the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That includes a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128 and 256GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The rear cameras may also sport the same 12MP resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G- Main: 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz- Outer: 3.4" HD AMOLED- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- 12MP + 12MP main camera- Android 13, OneUI 5.1- 3,700mAh battery, 25W chargingLaunch: 26th/27th JulyPrice: $999 (expected)June 7, 2023 See more

However, the most significant differences include the cover display and the chipset. Rumors and renders have pointed to a larger external display on the Z Flip 5, which is corroborated by Brar, who states that it will measure 3.4 inches. While that's much larger than the 1.9-inch panel on the Z Flip 4, it is still smaller than the 3.6-inch cover screen on the Motorola Razr+.

Additionally, the phone will apparently feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, giving it an edge over other clamshell foldables sporting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, the expected $999 pricing would likely be for the 128GB model, which is half the storage Motorola provides at the same price.

The Razr+ also comes with a 3800mAh battery and 30W wired charging for further comparison.

As for the Z Flip 5 cameras, the resolution may not have changed, but Brar has previously stated that the sensors will be new, which means we can probably expect improved imaging capabilities.

(Image credit: MediaPeanut/ OnLeaks)

We can also expect a new hinge for the Z Flip 5. And while Brar didn't touch on the IP rating, it's rumored to finally gain dust resistance, something Motorola included with the Razr+.

The Z Flip 5 will likely run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, although the company has been rumored to have One UI 5.1.1 in the works for its upcoming foldables.

Meanwhile, Samsung has already announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will occur in "late July" in Seoul, where it will announce its new foldables. A specific date was not provided, but rumors have pointed to July 26, giving the Razr+ a bit of a headstart.