Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series leak reveals a returning feature, for better or worse
The display notch could make a return on the Ultra model.
What you need to know
- The Galaxy Tab S9 series may have surfaced in a new set of leaked renders.
- Samsung's upcoming vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus appear to have symmetrical bezels like their predecessors.
- On the other hand, the Ultra model could bring back the display notch for a dual selfie camera setup.
All indications point to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series making its debut in late July, and now we've got a fresh set of renders showcasing all three models in the upcoming lineup.
The latest leak comes from the usually reliable leaker SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_ on Twitter), who shared the purported renders of Samsung's next flagship Android tablets. As shown in the tweet below, the image shows the display of the regular Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra.
👍👍 https://t.co/upqABJv818 pic.twitter.com/icTV2lrGIhJune 17, 2023
Although the renders don't reveal plenty of details about the three devices that may be in the pipeline, we do see a feature for the Ultra model. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, like last year's model, appears to retain the display notch that houses the tablet's dual selfie camera system.
It won't be surprising if Samsung's next top-of-the-line tablet model includes a display notch, despite initially mocking the design when it debuted on the Phone X. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S line is among the leading Android tablets, so it stands to reason that the company wants to stick with its winning formula for a couple of generations.
The renders also show that the metallic build with sharp edges isn't going anywhere, and neither are the symmetrical bezels on the regular and Plus models. SnoopyTech's new leak doesn't give us a view of the tablet's back panel, so it's hard to tell whether this is similar to the renders that previously surfaced.
Anyway, if previous rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will retain the previous model's contrasting magnetic strip at the rear. Samsung could also ditch the pill-shaped camera island layout in favor of naked camera lenses protruding from the back.
Samsung is expected to launch a trio of tablets at next month's Unpacked event alongside other devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and more, so stay tuned.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest and most powerful Android tablet on the market. When you combine that with a one-of-a-kind software experience, you get a tablet that can replace your laptop.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.