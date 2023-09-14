First set of devices from CMF by Nothing will launch on September 26

What you need to know

CMF by Nothing will have its first launch later this month.

The company's Indian executive revealed the launch date, hinting at an Indian-exclusive launch.

The first set of products might include a smartwatch, a GAN charger, and earbuds.

CMF by Nothing is the company's latest sub-brand, announced by its CEO, Carl Pei, last month. While we know what products to expect from the sub-brand, we now have an official launch date set for September 26.

The announcement comes from Manu Sharma on X, the Vice President and General Manager for Nothing India, who has shared the launch date. While the post reveals nothing (no pun intended) about the upcoming products apart from the launch date, the announcement coming from the Indian executive hints that the first debut of CMF products could start in India.

Mark your calendar, CMF by Nothing launch on 26 Sep.

The launch date doesn't come as a surprise, thanks to the massive leak from late August. The alleged internal marketing banners of CMF products revealed all the anticipated products of the sub-brand.

The smartwatch is likely to be dubbed Watch Pro and is expected to have a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The highlight feature of the upcoming budget smartwatch is apparently the 13-day battery life on a single charge, assuming the AOD is turned off.

The next product to expect from CMF is wireless earbuds that will likely take on some of the best cheap earbuds. They'll likely be dubbed Buds Pro and are believed to achieve 11 hours of non-stop audio playback. According to the leaked press material, the TWS will feature a unique-looking charging case, and the earbuds are likely to be bass-focused alongside featuring ANC.

Additionally, we could be seeing a GAN charger from CMF, dubbed Power 65W GAN. As the name implies, it is a gallium nitride (GAN) wall adapter featuring a 3-in-1 port design with a single USB-A port next to two USB-C ports for compatibility with multiple devices.

Nothing has been a design-focused brand right from the start, be it the Phone (1), Phone (2), and the recent Ear (2) buds. While they were famous for their translucent chassis, the company's sub-brand is bringing a minimal approach when it comes to design while also focusing on quality.

Based on the press renders, the products have a cleaner and simpler design, as teased by Carl Pei, and the orange-esque colorway is visible across the product range. We should learn more about these devices later this month.