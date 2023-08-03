Nothing teases a smartwatch and earbuds from sub-brand 'CMF'

What you need to know

Carl Pei announces a new brand, CMF by Nothing, which has been created to address the lack of interesting products in the "value section."

CMF by Nothing will launch a smartwatch and a set of earbuds "later this year."

Pei states CMF by Nothing was made in response to its community wanting good quality devices at a lower cost.

CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, has announced a new sub-brand within the umbrella of Nothing that will focus on delivering products like wearables with "better design more accessible."

The announcement was made during Nothing's Q2 2023 update video, where Pei came on to discuss a bit about the brand known as CMF by Nothing. This new brand will launch a smartwatch and earbuds "later this year."

For context, Pei explained that in the "value section" (read: budget) of the industry, there "isn't a lot to get excited about." CMF by Nothing will have more of a focus on the design aspect of its devices with a price that will make it easier for consumers to get their hands on them without concern.

The last point of focus for CMF by Nothing is its "trusted quality," as the new brand is coming together courtesy of a small team dedicated to its survival from within Nothing.

Pei reiterates that Nothing will remain as it is, meaning it will not waver from premium products with the best specs and tech within them for consumers.

Additionally, the company's CEO falls back on its community feedback for why CMF by Nothing is even a reality. According to Pei, many consumers have voiced their concerns over the pricing of Nothing's products. They have also extended their desire to see better quality products available for more than just those that can afford top dollar items.

Aside from the teaser, Carl Pei didn't have anything else to say on what CMF by Nothing's first smartwatch could look like. Both the low-cost brand and the premium items Nothing creates are focused on design. However, the former is more interested in "clean design" rather than pushing boundaries.

Furthermore, another set of earbuds is quite interesting. Nothing recently launched a smokey black version of its Ear (2) four months after the original. These buds had a starting price of $149 in the U.S. — lower than Google's Pixel Buds Pro — and continued to offer the same sound strength and clarity as the white colorway but just in black.

It's unclear if CMF by Nothing will continue the easily recognizable transparent design Nothing has become known for.

We'll have to wait and see just how late in the year CMF by Nothing plans to roll out its first set of devices — and just how low-cost they'll be.