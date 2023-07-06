Nothing's smoky black Ear (2) launches alongside immersive audio features

What you need to know

Nothing has revamped its Ear (2), launching a matte black finish variant exclusively on nothing.tech before market shelves on July 21.

An Advanced Equalizer arrives for the Ear (2) and Ear (stick) through the Nothing X app for a deeper level of audio customization.

The Ear (stick) gains a Noise Reduction feature to balance the scales of the noisy outside world.

Nothing has launched a revamped version of its earbuds with a new color and some audio upgrades to make you turn an ear.

According to Nothing, the company has launched the Ear (2) in a black color variant exclusively available for purchase as a limited drop today (July 6) on nothing.tech. Much like the original version that was released back in March, the Ear (2) in black delivers the same 11.6mm custom driver for rich sound, bass, and clear highs.

The latest variant stands out as Nothing wrapped it in a smoky, matte black finish, getting users away from the pearly white of the original release. However, the black version of the Ear (2) isn't alone as an update to the Nothing X app arrives, involving an Advanced Equalizer and a Noise Reduction feature.

The new Advanced Equalizer lets users customize their sound with "higher precision." Users will find controls to fine-tune how their music should sound through a graphical interface in the Nothing X mobile app. Nothing states the feature "allows a deep level of customization through a parametric 8-band equalizer with a real-time preview of the changes..." The full Q factor and frequency control also help bring some support to crafting the sound users enjoy.

The Advanced Equalizer is available for the Nothing Ear (2) and Ear (stick) beginning today. Furthermore, users can share their EQ settings or download other people's profiles through a given QR code.

A new Noise Reduction feature has arrived but is constricted to the Ear (stick). As Nothing informs, this setting lets users balance the scales of outside ambient sound to better enjoy the music in their ears. The Ear (stick) was crafted with a 12.6mm custom driver and a design that doesn't nuzzle directly into your ear canal, making it a device that can feel comfortable for longer.

To try this new feature, users will find it on the settings page of the Nothing X mobile app beginning today.

The Nothing Ear (2) in black is available today, starting at $149. The company will also let users gain an additional chance of grabbing the Ear (2) in black on July 13 at the Nothing Store Soho in London. As previously stated, the buds are currently on an early, limited run on nothing.tech where users can grab it before it hits official market shelves on July 21.