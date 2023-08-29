Nothing's first wearable may have your favorite cheap Android smartwatch in its sights

What you need to know

Leaked internal marketing banners of Nothing's CMF-branded smartwatch show off a square display with rounded corners, and it could retail for INR 4,499, or around $55.

Nothing's first smartwatch will apparently sport a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Its battery will purportedly last up to 13 days with the always-on display feature turned off.

Additionally, the leak reveals other CMF-branded gadgets like a 65W GaN charger and noise-cancelling earbuds.

CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand that Carl Pei unveiled earlier this month with a focus on Nothing's budget-conscious line of products, may be coming for the budget smartwatches out there.

Courtesy of Alchimist Leaks on Telegram, a bunch of internal marketing banners for CMF's upcoming products have revealed the design, specs, and price of Nothing's first smartwatch (via 9to5Google). But if you're a fan of Nothing’s penchant for transparent gadgets, you might be a bit disappointed to know that the company's first smartwatch won't have its signature transparent design, as per the marketing materials.

(Image credit: Alchimist Leaks / Telegram)

Instead, CMF will apparently introduce an Apple Watch-like wearable with a square display and rounded edges. The banner indicates that the smartwatch will be known as the "Watch Pro," and the specs sheet shows it will include a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with always-on display (AOD) support.

If this is accurate, the screen size will outmatch many of your favorite Android smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and even the Apple Watch Series 8. But a closer look at the specs makes it clear that Nothing is not coming for Samsung or Apple's crown. The Watch Pro's screen brightness only maxes out at 600 nits, and its refresh rate is capped at 50Hz. What's more, it doesn't appear to be running Wear OS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Alchimist Leaks / Telegram) (Image credit: Alchimist Leaks / Telegram) (Image credit: Alchimist Leaks / Telegram)

In terms of battery life, the wearable device promises to last up to 13 days, assuming AOD is turned off. The smartwatch's 330mAh battery will presumably give its closest rivals, such as the Realme Watch 3 Pro and Amazfit Pop 3S, a run for their money when it comes to endurance.

The banner will support the usual health tracking features found in wearables, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. It will also supposedly come with more than 100 watch faces. As per the leak, the Watch Pro will retail for INR 4,499, or approximately $55.

Furthermore, the marketing banners show off a CMF-branded 65W GaN charger and a pair of earbuds, known as the Buds Pro. The earbuds will apparently boast "ultra bass technology" with up to 45dB of active noise cancellation and a 54mAh battery that should last about 11 hours. These specs are probably why Nothing will sell them for INR 3,499, or around $42.

CMF may take the wraps off these devices on September 26. A few weeks ago, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the devices were designed to meet the demand for high-quality tech at a lower price, and the latest leak is a strong sign that the company continues its commitment to affordable tech.