If you're interested in Mint or Visible, then you're ready to make the switch to a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). You'll get access to one of the big four networks at a discounted price. However, your choice might come down to plan and phone options. You'll save money with Mint but get more data with Visible.

All about the data

You probably don't need unlimited data. Wi-Fi, along with data saving features on phones, keeps data usage to a minimum and the result is you may not even need a lot of data. If you use less than 12GB of data in a month, you could save money with Mint as long as you have good coverage on the T-Mobile LTE network.

Visible is still a good deal for people that need a ton of data. Whether you're a big streamer or a social media expert, 12GB may not be enough for you. In that case, the upgrade to Visible is worth it. The fact of the matter is that many people simply don't need that much data and are paying for data you won't use.

Mint Mobile Visible Network T-Mobile Verizon International calling Available None Minimum LTE 3GB Unlimited Maximum LTE 12GB Unlimited

The coverage

Mint Mobile takes advantage of T-Mobile's network for its service. As with any carrier you should check to make sure you have coverage with Mint Mobile and coverage with Visible before making any kind of commitment. At the end of the day, there's no point in buying into a network that doesn't have coverage everywhere you need it.

When it comes to international travel, Mint Mobile stands alone since Visible doesn't offer any international roaming at all. Mint Mobile charges $0.05 per text message sent, $0.25 per minute for calls, and $0.20 per megabyte in quite a few countries. Prices are lower at $0.02 per text, $0.02 per minute, and $0.06 per megabyte in Mexico and Canada. Mint's international pricing is pretty competitive even with other carriers that offer international roaming.

The Mint plans

Mint sells its service in big chunks. You save more per month if you are willing to buy more at a time with the best savings coming in at 12 months. This strategy works as long as 12GB is enough for you or you're comfortable adding more data to your account at $10 for 1GB and $20 for 3GB. Everything else is unlimited on all plans so there are no text message or minutes limits to worry about.

Duration 3GB LTE 8GB LTE 12GB LTE 3 months $15/mo. ($45 total) $20/mo. ($60 total) $25/mo. ($65 total) 6 months $18/mo. ($108 total) $24/mo. ($144 total) $35/mo. ($210 total) 12 months $15/mo. ($180 total) $20/mo. ($240 total) $25/mo. ($300 total)

The Visible plan

Visible only has one simple plan, It costs $40 per month and has unlimited talk, text, and LTE data. You also get an unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps. This plan is a good fit for someone that uses more data than is offered by a carrier like Mint Mobile. While not everyone needs unlimited, it's nice to have the option if you're a heavy user like I am.

The phones

Both carriers are quite happy to sell or finance a new phone for you with selections of several Android models as well as iPhones. The prices will be largely similar between the two but there is the option of bringing your own device. You can see which phones are available on Visible's website as well as Mint Mobile's website.

Mint Mobile has an advantage for bringing your own phone thanks to running on T-Mobile's GSM network. On this network, most unlocked phones will work without issue. You should check your device to be sure.

Visible also allows you to bring a phone, but compatibility will be much more limited. Make sure to check Visible's site to make sure your phone will work. Even though Visible uses Verizon's network, not all Verizon phones are supported.

What do you get?

If you use more than 12GB in most months, Visible is going to be worth the extra money. Visible is also a great value for those that need a lot of data on their phones as well as on Wi-Fi devices thanks to an unlimited 5Mbps hotspot.

However, most people will be fine with the amount of data available with Mint Mobile. For these people, the bundle savings, in addition to extras like a more compatible network to bring your own device and an international service features, mean Mint Mobile one of the best values in wireless.

