Verizon's faster 5G speeds will only be available for 'premium' customers

The 5G wars continue to rage on, and carriers are finding new ways to integrate the growing network into their business. Verizon has recently confirmed how it plans to offer its C-band (mid-band) spectrum that it just bought into its data plans, which will, unfortunately, leave lower-paying customers out of luck for faster 5G speeds.

According to CNET reporter Eli Blumenthal, Verizon plans to reserve access to its C-band spectrum for its higher tier customers:

Verizon confirms that to access C-Band you will need a premium unlimited plan like its Play More, Do More and Get More. If you have an older plan you'll only have access to its DSS "nationwide" 5G, not this newer and faster flavor. https://t.co/JH1uTixZaI — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) March 10, 2021

It's not surprising that the carrier would save its expensive new 5G spectrum for its higher-paying customers, given that Verizon just spent more than $45B to secure it. It's a strategy that differs greatly from its closest rival, T-Mobile, which has been vocal about making its 5G network available to anyone with a 5G-compatible device. T-Mobile has already begun deploying its own mid-band spectrum thanks to the recent merger with Sprint, giving it the benefit of faster speeds with wider coverage.

Meanwhile, Verizon expects that its premium data plans will continue to fuel its growth, reaching 50% adoption by 2023.