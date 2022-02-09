Prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) is at it again, this time revealing a slew of renders showing almost all of Motorola's upcoming challengers to the best budget Android phones this year. The leak includes the phones' codenames, namely the Motorola "Austin," "Rogue," "Rhode," "Dubai," and "Hawaii+."

Samsung is getting almost everyone's attention today with the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. But that shouldn't stop other smartphone brands from trying to steal some of its thunder, such as Motorola.

The Motorola Rhode will supposedly be available in 4G and 5G variants, featuring slim bezels on all sides. The renders also indicate that the phone will ship in black and white colors.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Hawaii could have an OLED display and ship in a dark green colorway. The bezels are almost slim all around, except at the bottom. The Motorola Austin is in the same category, although its bezels are remarkably larger. Apart from these models, the rest of the phones have thin bezels.

A closer look at the back of each render also reveals a 50MP primary sensor, which appears to be shared by all of the upcoming Motorola devices. Their camera arrays also resemble that of the Motorola Edge X30, the company's flagship device that debuted late last year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset onboard.

These upcoming handsets appear to be mid-range models like many of the best Motorola phones released in the past few months, although a previous leak suggested that the company was setting its sights on the high-end segment of the smartphone market.

It won't be surprising to see such a massive leak of smartphones from a company that has been releasing devices quite at an incredible pace. It remains unclear, though, when these devices will see the light of day and how much they'll cost.