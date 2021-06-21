Anyone in the market for a new headset will want to take advantage of Prime Day. Not only are some of the best wireless earbuds and accessories on sale, but you can get an amazing wireless PS5 headset for a steal. We don't always want to be tethered to our consoles or controllers, and because wireless headsets tend to be more expensive than wired, you'll always want to be on the lookout for great deals.
Among some of the deals today include $50 off an a HyperX Cloud Flight S headset, a fully wireless model that's compatible with Qi wireless charging. It sports up to 30 hours of battery life and has an easy-to-use button that instantly switches from stereo to 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to truly hear what a difference it makes while playing your favorite games.
HyperX Cloud Flight S | $50 off at Amazon
HyperX is offering a discount on its more premium headset, the Cloud Flight S. Packed with 7.1 surround sound, 30 hours of battery life, 90-degree rotating earcups, and a detachable microphone, it's well worth the money. Pair it up with your PS4, PS5, or PC and treat your ears to a fantastic audio experience.
Not everyone going's to want to spend over $100 on a headset, but that prices comes with a ton of benefits. Audiophiles out there will want the best experience possible, and that only happens with 7.1 surround sound. The HyperX Cloud Flight S is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, so you can play your favorite games across multiple platforms. Speaking as someone who has this particular headset, it's really nice and it can be worn for hours on end — even with glasses — without becoming uncomfortable.
In our review, we said, "When it comes to comfort, audio quality, and user experience, HyperX clearly aims as high as possible. It doesn't always hit the mark, but the HyperX Cloud Flight S is still a pleasure to use." Besides a subpar microphone, it's an exceptional headset with plenty to love.
