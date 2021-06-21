Anyone in the market for a new headset will want to take advantage of Prime Day. Not only are some of the best wireless earbuds and accessories on sale, but you can get an amazing wireless PS5 headset for a steal. We don't always want to be tethered to our consoles or controllers, and because wireless headsets tend to be more expensive than wired, you'll always want to be on the lookout for great deals.

Among some of the deals today include $50 off an a HyperX Cloud Flight S headset, a fully wireless model that's compatible with Qi wireless charging. It sports up to 30 hours of battery life and has an easy-to-use button that instantly switches from stereo to 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to truly hear what a difference it makes while playing your favorite games.