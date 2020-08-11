With everyone practicing social distancing and staying at home, you might not be around your friends and family this year as much as you'd like. Luckily, today's sale on Portal by Facebook devices will help make sure you can see whomever, whenever you choose. With Generation 1 devices now discounted by $100, today's sale offers one of the best discounts yet on the Portal with prices starting as low as $99. Shipping is free.

Save $100 Now Portal by Facebook (Gen 1) Portal by Facebook is now discounted by $100 for just six days so you can feel like you're with family and friends even when you're far away. Pick yours up for less than $100 today. $99.00 $199.00 $100 off See at Portal

The Generation 1 Portal by Facebook is the only model receiving a $100 discount today, so you'll want to keep that in mind while shopping. This 10.1-inch device lets you easily video call other Portal users, or even just Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp users, using its built-in apps. The Smart Camera tracks you and adjusts to follow you around, meaning you could, for instance, chat with your parents while cooking dinner, or hang out with long-distance relatives while they open up their birthday presents. It features Alexa built-in so you can control your smart home, check who's at the front door, listen to your favorite music, and more hands-free. When not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame showing you your favorite Instagram photos

Other models of the Portal are available too, though you won't find them priced as low as the Generation 1 version. The Portal Mini is usually the most affordable option, regularly priced at $129. However, it's slightly smaller at 8 inches comparatively. Meanwhile, the larger, 10-inch Portal is much the same but comes with a larger display for doing all of the above. There's also the Portal Plus which makes for an even nicer pickup with its 15.6-inch display. You can mix and match the devices you buy and they'll all communicate well together regardless of the sizes you go for. Plus, Facebook is currently offering an extra $50 off when you buy any two devices.

If you have any privacy concerns, note that Facebook doesn't listen to, view, or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Every call is encrypted, and you can easily block the camera with the included cover or disable the camera and microphone with a single tap. You must have a Facebook account to use Portal devices, though not everyone on the call has to have a Portal device thankfully. They can use their own device and its built-in camera and microphone to begin chatting with you.