Over the course of the two-day Prime Day festivities, we've seen quite a few great wireless earbud deals ranging from the recently-launched Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and including all of the best Samsung headphones. But there's one deal that has stuck out for me — so much so, that I grabbed another set. The Jabra Elite 85t are my favorite wireless earbuds right now, and time's running out on your chance to save big.

Jabra's Elite 85t offer long-lasting battery life, Active Noise Cancelation, a customizable EQ, and are just a fantastic all-around set of earbuds. There's even IPX4 resistance if you want to go for a quick run or hit the gym.

Jabra may not get the love and attention it deserves in the wireless earbud space, but they are definitely a favorite for quite a few people here at Android Central. The Jabra Elite 85t are the latest offering in Jabra's lineup, and every time I put them in my ear, I'm reminded as to why they are the best.

Touch controls are really annoying, with even the "best" only working part of the time. Jabra recognizes that gestures are a fickle beast, so the company has stuck with the button on the outside of the earbud. This comes down to personal preference since you might be a person who would rather use gestures, but this is the currently the best implementation for controlling your media playback.

But the reasons why the Elite 85t are the best for me also has to do with the sound quality. I'm no audiophile, but there's just something about using these earbuds without needing to really change the sound profiles or adjust any settings. Just like Apple claims with the AirPods Pro, these just work. But unlike Apple's headphones, Jabra makes it possible to adjust the EQ levels or create a new sound profile if you really want to.