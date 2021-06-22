Over the course of the two-day Prime Day festivities, we've seen quite a few great wireless earbud deals ranging from the recently-launched Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and including all of the best Samsung headphones. But there's one deal that has stuck out for me — so much so, that I grabbed another set. The Jabra Elite 85t are my favorite wireless earbuds right now, and time's running out on your chance to save big.
Jabra may not get the love and attention it deserves in the wireless earbud space, but they are definitely a favorite for quite a few people here at Android Central. The Jabra Elite 85t are the latest offering in Jabra's lineup, and every time I put them in my ear, I'm reminded as to why they are the best.
Touch controls are really annoying, with even the "best" only working part of the time. Jabra recognizes that gestures are a fickle beast, so the company has stuck with the button on the outside of the earbud. This comes down to personal preference since you might be a person who would rather use gestures, but this is the currently the best implementation for controlling your media playback.
But the reasons why the Elite 85t are the best for me also has to do with the sound quality. I'm no audiophile, but there's just something about using these earbuds without needing to really change the sound profiles or adjust any settings. Just like Apple claims with the AirPods Pro, these just work. But unlike Apple's headphones, Jabra makes it possible to adjust the EQ levels or create a new sound profile if you really want to.
Jabra also packed both Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and a transparency mode called HearThrough mode into the buds. But what makes the 85t so special here is that the ANC and HearThrough levels can be manually adjusted. WIth this, you'll be able to determine just how much of the outside noise you do (or don't) want to let in.
Finally, and perhaps the most important reason why the Elite 85t are so great, is the battery life. These things seem to never run out of juice. Jabra claims that these are rated for up to 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, but I've been able to push it even further on a couple of occasions. Then, the included charging case adds another 20 hours of juice, while allowing me to throw it on a wireless chargers at the end of the day.
Being able to save 30% on some of the best headphones is pretty awesome, but time is running out. And if these really aren't your cup of tea, or you want something a little bit more wallet-friendly, Jabra's other truly wireless headphones are on sale too.
Jabra Elite 75t | Save $55 at Amazon
Before the Elite 85t arrived, the Elite 75t reigned supreme. These wireless earbuds include many of the same features, including all-day battery life and ANC.
Jabra Elite Active 75t | Save $66 at Amazon
Designed with the active lifestyle in mind, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are the latest option in Jabra's 'Elite Active' lineup. You'll get ANC, 24 hours of battery life, and IP57 water & sweat resistance, ensuring they can withstand almost anything.
Jabra Elite 65t | Save $33 at Amazon
Jabra's Elite 65t may be a couple of years old at this point, but given that you can snag these for less than $50, these are a fantastic option. Along with a customizable EQ, you'll get 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and water & dust resistance.
