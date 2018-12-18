The unlocked 4th generation Moto E Plus smartphone is on sale for only $99.99 at B&H today. That saves you $80 off the phone's regular price, though it's a deal that's only available on the Fine Gold model of the device. Expedited shipping is free for this item, so there's a good chance you can receive it by Christmas if you order today!

The Moto E Plus smartphone runs Android 7.1 with the ability to upgrade to the newest software as it becomes available. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. While that's not much space to save with, you can add a microSD card up to 128GB for more room.

This phone is equipped with a water-repellant 5.5-inch HD display and a fingerprint sensor to make unlocking your device quicker and easier. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Since it's unlocked, it's compatible with all major US carriers.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.