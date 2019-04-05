The SoulTech Brilliant Soul Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for just $107.99 at Amazon today. It regularly sells for $150 and this is the lowest we have ever seen it go.

It features 4 drivers delivering 40W of audio power with two full-range speakers and 2 bass drivers. All of that power, coupled with a patented Bass Reflex System, makes for rich, room-filling sound despite this speaker's compact form factor. It hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth and there are touch buttons on top of the speaker itself to control playback. There are a bunch of pre-set EQs that you can use and you can tweak these to your tastes if you want. Existing owners rate this speaker highly with an average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 120 reviews.

