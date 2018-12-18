Chromebooks can be hit or miss depending on their specs and the tasks you're trying to complete on them. Most are mainly designed for web browsing and note-taking purposes, though you can get quite a bit done with the right machine. The Samsung Pro 2-in-1 Chromebook is one of the most capable you'll find currently, and right now you can score it at one of its best prices ever via Best Buy. It's down to $449 today, which saves you $150 off its regular price. You'll also receive a free Google Mini smart speaker with your purchase, which adds another $49 of value to this offer, but you've only got less than a day to make a decision as this deal will be expired by tomorrow.

This 2-in-1 Chromebook features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree flip-and-fold design that allows you to use the computer in either laptop or tablet mode. It runs the Google Chrome operating system and has 4GB of RAM for basic multi-tasking purposes, along with 32GB memory that can be upgraded with a microSD card. It's extremely lightweight at just over two pounds and even features a built-in HD webcam so you can Skype your friends or take photos without needing a separate camera. It also includes a full-size backlit keyboard, cloud support, and an Intel HD Graphics 515 card.

If you'd like to learn more about Samsung's Chromebook Pro, we have a great review that delves into the product a bit more.

See at Best Buy