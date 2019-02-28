With all of the budget smartphones out there these days, it's hard to know which is truly worth the money. One fantastic choice is the Moto X4 device, and today you can pick one up unlocked at B&H for just $149.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. It features 32GB of storage, comes in your choice of Super Black or Sterling Blue, and saves you $100 off its average cost at Amazon. That's a savings of $200 off its full price and a return to the best deal we've ever seen on this phone. Considering it was already priced at a bargain, this is a killer offer for a reliable Android device. B&H includes free expedited shipping with your order and offers tax-free purchases for customers in select states.

You could also pick up the 64GB model of this device for $199 by clipping the coupon on its product page. This version comes with a free Avoda TPU Case valued at $20, so that's something to consider as well. Neither option offers too much in terms of storage, but luckily they feature microSD card support up to 2TB.

The Moto X4 is IP68 water-resistant and features a 5.2-inch full HD display with 12MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera that even has a flash. It's compatible with all major US carriers and is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The phone ships with Android 7.1 Nougat installed with the ability to upgrade to newer software versions such as Android 9 Pie, too.

If you're curious to learn more information about the phone, be sure to check out our full review.

See at B&H

