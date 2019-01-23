The Marshall Stockwell portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price ever on the Marshall speaker with included flip cover case. It regularly sells for around $160 and has sold for as much as $240 in the last year. It has only dropped below $140 a couple of times and it usually doesn't last long.

The Stockwell has Bluetooth 4.0 technology and a built-in rechargeable battery with 25 hours of play time. It also has a phone button so you can answer and end calls. It has a multi-directional flip cover that you can use to protect the speaker when it's not in use, like when you're traveling with it, or as a supportive case when you just want to set it up and listen. You'll be able to charge the speaker easily from the USB port. Users give this speaker 4.3 stars based on over 240 reviews.

You can also save even more and give your speaker Alexa's smarts if you buy it in a bundle with an Echo Input. At $117, you're paying less than $20 more and getting the smart home device that normally costs $35 on its own thrown in.

See at Amazon

