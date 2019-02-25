BuyDig is offering LG's PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for only $56.99 when you enter promo code 40SAVE during checkout. That'll save you nearly $30 off its average price at Amazon, where it's sold for as much as $130 recently. Today's deal is also a match of the lowest price it's ever reached at Amazon.

This Bluetooth speaker can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge and features aptX HD audio, along with built-in handles to make it easy to carry around anywhere. It's water-resistant, too, and has an integrated microphone allowing you to take calls while using it. Its built-in LED light even pulses and changes color along to the rhythm of your music.

Nearly 100 customers at Amazon left a rating for this speaker resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

See at BuyDig

