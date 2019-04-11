Chromebooks are already some of the most affordable computers on the market these days, and now you can grab the HP 14-ca043cl Chromebook at $100 off its regular price by picking it up at Woot in refurbished condition during this one-day sale. That brings its price down to just $199.99. While you may be wary of purchasing a refurbished item, these Chromebooks have been tested and restored to 'Like New' condition by HP to ensure they work properly. Plus, a 90-day HP warranty is included with its purchase in case there are any issues. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members, while everyone else is stuck paying a $6 shipping fee.

This discounted Chromebook can download apps directly from the Google Play Store, and today's deal can save you $100 off its regular price, though this is a factory refurbished model that is only on sale for the next few hours. It comes with a 90-day warranty from HP, too.

If you're a Costco member, you could choose to pick up a brand new model on sale for just $259.99 right now, plus it includes a bonus sleeve and wireless mouse there. That's a $40 savings off its regular price, too.

Thie Chromebook features an Intel N3350 dual-core processor, along with a 14-inch Full HD LED-backlit display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage with the ability to save even more files using an SD card. It's capable of connecting to devices via Bluetooth and runs Chrome OS, along with the Google Play Store that allows you to download apps directly to the Chromebook. It also has an integrated HD webcam and a dual array of microphones.

