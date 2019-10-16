With every new Pixel phone that's released, Google sells a variety of official cases on its website to go along with it. Not all of these cases are made by Google itself, but they're certified by the company to be the best out there for its phones. This year's lineup for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is one of the most impressive we've ever seen, with a huge collection of all sorts of different cases. Here's everything that's available.
- Fancy fabric: Google Fabric Case
- Living the leather life: Bellroy Leather Case
- 12 feet of drop protection: Tech21 Evo Check Case
- Upgrade your camera: Moment Photo Case
- Made out of plants: Pela Compostable Phone Case
- Tripod + phone case: JOBY StandPoint Tripod Case
- Ready for anything: OtterBox Defender Series
- Slim beast: OtterBox Symmetry Series
- Clearly great: OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case
- Show it off: Power Support Air Jacket Hybrid Case
- So colorful: Power Support Silicone Jacket Case
- Grippy grippy: Speck Presidio Grip Case
Fancy fabric: Google Fabric CaseStaff pick
Year after year, Google's own fabric cases continue to impress. This year's case for the Pixel 4 features a thicker weave than usual, aiming to offer more grip and a better in-hand feel. There are four gorgeous colors for you to choose from, and a soft microfiber lining on the inside gives the Pixel 4 a nice place to rest.
Living the leather life: Bellroy Leather Case
If leather cases are your thing, Bellroy can't be beaten. Its leather case for the Pixel 4 adds very little bulk, features some of the finest craftsmanship on the market, and is backed by an impressive three-year warranty. Add that together with a few different color options and you have one heck of a package.
12 feet of drop protection: Tech21 Evo Check Case
Need ample drop protection in a slim form factor? That's exactly what Tech21's Evo Check promises to offer. Tech21 guarantees drop protection up to 12 feet, and this is made possible thanks to patented ribs, the company's FlexShock system, and an impact-resistant material. The case is also scratch-resistant and has clicky button covers.
Upgrade your camera: Moment Photo Case
The Pixel 4 is already equipped with an impressive camera package, but with the Moment Photo Case, you can make it even more impressive. Once the Moment Photo Case is on your Pixel 4, you can attach any of Moment's lenses — one of the most popular being its wide-angle lens. For serious shutterbugs, this is a great purchase.
Made out of plants: Pela Compostable Phone Case
Our planet needs as much love and care as it can get, and if you want to make sure your phone case reflects that, Pela has something you. This case is made with plants, and as such, is 100% compostable. In other words, when you no longer want the case for whatever reason, you can throw it in your compost, so it'll break down and leave no waste behind.
Tripod + phone case: JOBY StandPoint Tripod Case
One of the main draws to the Pixel 4's camera is its impressive astrophotography feature — allowing you to capture stunning photos of starry night skies. This shooting mode is best when used with a tripod, and that's where JOBY's case comes in. The back of the case houses a foldable tripod, giving you great shooting flexibility wherever you go.
Ready for anything: OtterBox Defender Series
OtterBox is known for its tough and rugged cases, and the Defender Series is one of its most iconic offerings. This multi-layer case has gone through more than 24 tests totaling 238+ hours to ensure its durability, making it a great fit for the butteriest of butterfingers. The outer shellm also has a clip so you can easily attach it to your pants/belt.
Slim beast: OtterBox Symmetry Series
While the OtterBox Defender is big and bulky, the Symmetry case is designed to offer you that great OtterBox-level protection in a slimmer form factor. The Symmetry can easily slide in and out of your pocket, offers enhanced grip, and a raised bumper above the display to keep the screen free from scratches.
Clearly great: OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case
This is essentially the exact same case as the other OtterBox Symmetry, save for the fact that it opts for a clear design. The clear nature of this case means you can protect your Pixel 4 while still showing off its natural design. If you picked up the Oh So Orange version of the phone, that's especially important.
Show it off: Power Support Air Jacket Hybrid Case
Another clear case that's being offered for the Pixel 4 comes from Power Support. This clear case is a good deal thinner than the OtterBox one, making it a great choice for those of you who want to minimize your phone's bulk/heft as much as possible. Power Support touts its precise design, with exact cutouts and button covers for a great experience.
So colorful: Power Support Silicone Jacket Case
This second case from Power Support is also very lightweight and thin, but as you can see, it ditches the clear design in favor of a colorful silicone one. The Silicone Jacket is available in black, pink, and navy, and no matter which color you choose, the case offers a silky in-hand feel, a precise fit, and a microfiber lining.
Grippy grippy: Speck Presidio Grip Case
Last but certainly not least, there's the Speck Presidio Grip. As the name suggests, this is a case that's designed to give you serious grip for the Pixel 4. The textured back feels fantastic to hold, the case has been tested against drops and other extreme conditions, and your purchase is backed by a lifetime warranty.
This is the official Pixel 4 case lineup
Google's really stepped up its accessory game over the few short years since it introduced the original Pixel in 2016, and with the Pixel 4, the case lineup is stronger than ever before.
Out of everything being offered, we have to give our top recommendation to the Google Fabric Case. The look and feel of the case is so unique and unlike anything else out there. The revamped design for the Pixel 4 is promising thanks to the better grip, and the colors look outstanding (specifically, Blue-ish and Could be Coral).
Another great choice is the Bellroy Leather Case. The Pixel 4 is a premium phone, and as such, deserves a premium case. Bellroy's leather craftsmanship is among the best you can find, and its case for the Pixel 4 just may be the best leather option money can buy.
There are tons of other cases out there for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but if you want to stick with the official Google-backed lineup, you have tons of great options at your fingertips.
