Noted leaker Evan Blass has uncovered another interesting bit of information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 product lineup. According to URLs generated by Samsung's web team, Blass discovered over 900 versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup that will be made available worldwide throughout 2021.

The many SKUs indicate various models, chipsets, storage and/or RAM variants, and color options for countries around the world. While there may only be a handful of color options available at launch, the leak appears to show that there could be as many as 11 different colored Galaxy S21s to come, including navy, red, and brown. Blass notes that this list is probably not exhaustive or all-inclusive and could be subject to change.

We've been following the leaks about the Galaxy S21 lineup for months now and are eager to see if the rumors of a redesigned rear camera module and lack of microSD support are true. We do know that Samsung will be holding its virtual Unpacked event next week on January 14th, and we will be bringing you all of the latest news and updates up to, during, and after the event.

There was nothing in these recent leaks about a Fan Edition version of the S21, but the huge success of the Galaxy S20 FE points to that being a foregone conclusion. That lower-cost version of the popular Galaxy S lineup has earned numerous accolades and currently sits atop Android Central's best Android phones list.