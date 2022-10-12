You have about 10 hours to save $180 on the bright and beautiful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The second day of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is over halfway over, which means you only have about 10 hours to take advantage of all of the best Prime Day tablet deals. Many of our favorite devices have seen massive price cuts over the last few days, and we just learned that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now up to $180 off (opens in new tab) for all Prime members!

To be a little more specific here, this Amazon deal has dropped $130 off the 64GB version of the fan-edition tablet, bringing it down to just $398.99. The 256GB version of the Tab S7 FE, on the other hand, has taken a very nice $180 price cut, so it's now sitting comfy at $499.99. To see why this is such a great deal, let's take a look at the specs. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a lot of the same features that we appreciated about the much-beloved Tab S7 Plus, such as a massive 12.4-inch display and a 10,090mAh battery that'll easily last up to 13 hours on a single charge. The FE also comes with an S Pen stylus for writing and a Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor for butter-smooth performance. Not too shabby for one of last year's devices!

The deal is just one of literally dozens of items that Amazon is discounting during their Prime Early Access sale. Like we mentioned above, the offers wrap up at midnight PST tonight, so don't wait too long to jump on the opportunity train. If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the options, let us do the heavy lifting! Go check out our Amazon Prime Day live roundup where we're actively writing up all the best deals so you don't have to worry.

Some serious savings on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB: $679.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Big, bold, and beautiful, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display, a massive battery that'll last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and — until midnight PST tonight — a $499.99 price tag. That's a 26% drop from its usual retail price, or you can opt for the smaller 64GB version and save 25%.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is also seeing a nice price drop during this Amazon sale. If you're trying to choose between that tablet and the FE, check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus vs. Galaxy Tab S7 FE guide to see how the two devices compare.