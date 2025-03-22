The Google Pixel Tablet has crashed back to its Black Friday price, days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Cheap tablets always see the light of day around holidays and season changes, and quite a few tablet deals are starting to go live for spring. For example, Amazon has launched 30% off the Google Pixel Tablet just days away from its Big Spring Sale (March 25th-31st). This deal represents $120 in savings, so it might not be a bad time to pick up your next Pixel device if you were already in the market.

The Google Pixel tablet was highly anticipated upon its release in 2023, and it's remained a staple for those who like the Pixel ecosystem. While it's certainly not a premium tablet, the Pixel tablet upholds the cozy Google look and feel, offering decent performance backed by the Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. It also includes a 10.95-inch display, and while it's not an AMOLED screen, it still offers pretty bright, vibrant visuals.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399.00 $279.00 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale Days before the big sale, Amazon is offering a $120 discount on the Google Pixel Tablet, which is a great option for those with other Pixel devices. With fluid performance and a vibrant 11-inch display, the Pixel tablet lives up to the hype as far as mid-range tablets go.

✅Recommended if: you like Pixel devices and need a simple mid-range tablet; you're looking for a tablet that will offer regular software update support; you want another display for controlling Google smart home devices or for integrating with your other Pixel devices.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with a headphone jack; you prefer a tablet with smaller bezels or one with first-party accessories; you have extra money to spend and would rather upgrade to a premium productivity or work tablet.

No surprise here; the Google Pixel Tablet was a pretty easy pick for the best Android tablet for Pixel fans category. From the smooth, utilitarian One UI to the easy integration with other Pixel devices, there's more than one reason why fans waited so long for this tablet to come out.

To be sure, the Pixel Tablet isn't a premium-level tablet or one best used for performance-intensive use. However, it comes with a nice 10.95-inch LCD display that remains vibrant and bright (despite not being an AMOLED), and solid performance, as supported by the 8GB of RAM and Google Tensor G2 chip. This particular deal is for the 128GB storage configuration of the tablet, though Google also offers a 256GB version.

A few downsides include the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Google's lack of a first-party stylus or keyboard cover. But for most casual users or those simply looking to add a multi-use screen to their Google smart home, the price point here is certainly worth considering.