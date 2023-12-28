My favorite cheap tablet just got even cheaper — score 43% off the Galaxy Tab A8 during Amazon's After Christmas sale!

We're currently in that weird no man's land between Christmas and New Year's Eve, which means you only have a few more days to enjoy holiday deals before the calendars turn over. Fortunately, whether you're on the hunt for a new device or you've simply got a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, we've got the perfect tablet deal for you. Head to Amazon before January 1st and you can score an outstanding 43% discount on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, our top pick for the best cheap Android tablet that money can buy. No strings attached and no hassle whatsoever; simply add the device to your cart and the savings are yours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB): $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from Amazon during the After Christmas sale and you'll get a straight 43% discount, no strings attached. For just 180 bucks, you're getting a compact and versatile tablet with an expandable 64GB of storage, a large 7,040mAh battery, and a durable aluminum build. Price tracker: Best Buy - $159.99

The Galaxy Tab A8 is our favorite affordable tablet because it smartly balances quality construction and reliable specs with good old-fashioned bang for the buck, even when there's no discount involved. The 10.5-inch display may be small (and it's not AMOLED), but you're getting an aluminum and glass build, tons of battery life, expandable storage up to 1TB, and even Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In other words, if you want an Android tablet that won't break the bank, the Galaxy Tab A8 is the perfect choice, especially when you pair it with a 43% price drop.