Key specs for the OnePlus Pad 2 may have surfaced, thanks to this benchmark listing

OnePlus is expected to release a new high-end tablet, likely named the OnePlus Pad 2, which will supposedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The tablet appeared on Geekbench with the model number OPD2404, scoring 2,079 in single-core and 6,077 in multi-core tests.

The tablet will apparently have at least 8GB of RAM and run Android 14.

A new OnePlus tablet seems to be on the way, and a recent benchmark listing suggests it could be a high-end device, likely named the OnePlus Pad 2, featuring a flagship processor from Qualcomm.

According to a Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same processor that will likely power the OPPO Pad 3 (via 91mobiles). This aligns with earlier leaks from Max Jambor, which indicated the new tablet would sport Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset.

Given that OPPO and OnePlus are owned by the same parent company, they often share technology, making it reasonable to expect the OPPO Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad 2 to have identical specs.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet appeared on Geekbench with the model number OPD2404, while the original OnePlus Pad had the OPD2203 model number. The new device scored 2,079 points in the single-core test and 6,077 points in the multi-core test, presumably thanks to the upgraded processor.

The original OnePlus Pad, launched last year, featured a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. While decent, using 2021 hardware for a 2023 tablet was unusual. The OnePlus Pad 2 could rectify this with a more modern and powerful chipset.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the benchmark listing reveals the tablet will have at least 8GB of RAM and will run Android 14 out of the box. This tablet is also expected to have a huge 9,510mAh battery, likely with fast charging support.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 marks a significant improvement over MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, potentially leading to other exciting upgrades like switching from an LCD to an AMOLED panel—a staple of today's premium tablets.

Although these enhancements might increase the OnePlus Pad 2’s price, the company could still offer strong value compared to Samsung’s tablets.