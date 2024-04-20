The OnePlus Pad 2 may switch teams for a much more powerful chip

What you need to know

The same leaker who shared that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be released this year now has more information about the unreleased device.

OnePlus is reportedly switching from a MediaTek processor to a Qualcomm one for the OnePlus Pad 2.

The next-gen tablet is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same platform found on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus broke into the Android tablet market last year with the OnePlus Pad, a device targeting the midrange market aiming to offer a great value buy. As part of this effort, the company went with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor for the OnePlus Pad. This kept costs low while providing decent performance, but our review found that the OnePlus Pad could be sluggish at times. Luckily, it looks like OnePlus might be going in a different direction with the OnePlus Pad 2.

Max Jambor, the leaker and editor of All About Samsung, now says that OnePlus will swap out the MediaTek processor for a Qualcomm one on the next OnePlus Pad (via 9to5Google). Specifically, the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-a-chip, which also powers the OnePlus 12. Jambor was also the one who revealed that OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus Pad 2 sometime this year.

The report doesn't provide any other details behind the move, but it would be a big one if it pans out. OnePlus would be immediately making the OnePlus Pad 2 more competitive in performance — and more expensive as a result. This change might help the OnePlus Pad 2 compete more with some of the best Samsung tablets, which are powered by the older 8 Gen 2, or the Google Pixel Tablet, which has a Tensor G2 SoC. Of course, the Pixel Tablet can serve as a hybrid device and includes a speaker dock, but the two devices are relatively similar otherwise.

The original OnePlus Pad was first released in April 2023, so it would seem that OnePlus is trying out a yearly release cycle for its tablet offerings. The company followed that up with the OnePlus Pad Go in October 2023, which was a more affordable variant available in select markets.

Perhaps OnePlus wants to make the separation between the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go clearer, and offer a truly flagship tablet in the process. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in tow, the OnePlus Pad 2 would figure to be a force in the midrange Android tablet market. However, it's unclear what kind of price increase might correspond with this upgrade.

We don't know exactly when the OnePlus Pad 2 might launch, but rumors point to an early summer release. The debut could time up around the release of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series as well.