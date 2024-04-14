OnePlus' next tablet might drop in the latter half of this year

What you need to know

It looks like OnePlus is working on the next-generation version of last year's OnePlus Pad, and there's word on when we might see it hit the market.

The first OnePlus Pad is tipped to be getting a follow-up, and it's expected to launch a bit later than when the inaugural version was released to the market. However, details on its exact release date or any specs and features are still under wraps for now.

That said, Max Jambor, a notable tipster on X (previously Twitter), suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 is set to debut in the latter part of 2024. Yet, there's a lack of additional information about the tablet from this leaker.

As a quick rewind, the original OnePlus Pad hit store shelves in China as the OPPO Pad 2 just a month after its global launch. Now, the big question is whether we'll see a similar move with the OnePlus Pad 2.

Fingers crossed that the OnePlus Pad 2 steps up its game in areas where the first one fell short, especially in processing power and overall productivity experience.

Though concrete specs are still under wraps, there's one potential hint floating around for the OPPO Pad 3. This matters because, remember, the OnePlus Pad is essentially the global version of the China-exclusive OPPO Pad 2.

So, if the OnePlus Pad 2 follows suit with the OPPO Pad 3, there's a chance it could rock a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as per leaker Digital Chat Station (via TechRadar).

Waiting until fall or winter for a follow-up to a device unveiled back in February 2023 and released just two months later might be a bit of a bummer. However, it's reassuring to know that OnePlus isn't giving up on the tablet market or slowing down its efforts to rival some of the beloved Android tablets for the long haul.