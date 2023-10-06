Early Galaxy Tab A9 listing teases a smaller display and other specs

What you need to know

Renders have spilled regarding the Galaxy Tab A9, showing a smaller 8.7-inch LCD display with large bezels surrounding it.

It could feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is rumored to feature largely the same specifications except its display could measure 11 inches with a 7,040mAh battery.

Samsung may have just revealed its latest Galaxy FE tablets but that's not stopping new rumors from surfacing about its upcoming A series additions.

The Korean OEM has apparently jumped the gun a little early, at least in Guatemala, as a page has appeared for the Galaxy Tab A9 LTE variant, per WinFuture. The listing gives us a look at renders of the device and clues us into some supposed specs such as its 8.7-inch LCD, which is a bit smaller than the Galaxy Tab A8.

The Tab A9 is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC which clocks out at 2.2GHz. From the listing, it seems the device may only contain 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

The renders available on the Guatemalan page show off a device design that appears close to what we've seen previously. After its Google Play Console appearance, the device sported some rather large bezels and we're continuing to see that on its early site listing. The tablet features two sets of physical buttons: one that is likely to be its volume rocker while the other should be its power button.

There is a single lens on its rear panel while its front-facing selfie camera is centered but placed within the bezel.

There is also a Plus model to go with the vanilla Tab A9 but the only known difference (for now) is that it might offer an 11-inch display.

Both devices passed through the usual certification hoops but the Bluetooth SIG appearance shows another difference. In the database, the base Tab A9 was given Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity while it looks like the Plus model may have to be content with 5.1 support. Furthermore, the Tab A9 Plus had a battery capacity listed as 7,040mAh with 15W fast charging support, per the FCC's website.

The Tab A9 is likely to drop to around 5,000mAh but it will receive the same 15W charging treatment.

Pricing is the name of the game, and while nothing is certain, the base model's LTE version could arrive at around 180 euros (roughly $200 USD). A potential launch date is up in the air, as well, but considering these are A-series tablets, they could arrive early in 2024 while Samsung pushes its recently launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE.