Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 FE provides a near-flagship experience for much less

What you need to know

Samsung is launching a new batch of tablets as part of its Fan Edition lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch LCD, a 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, and comes in Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a 12.4-inch LCD, dual rear 8MP cameras, and a 10,090mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablets have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pricing starts at $449 and the tablets will go on sale October 10.

Along with the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tuesday's announcement also included new Fan Edition tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series arrives just a couple of months after the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series to give consumers a much more affordable option for anyone looking to buy a tablet this holiday season.

The devices look very similar to their flagship counterparts and are made with pre-consumer recycled aluminum. The smaller Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch LCD, while the S9 FE Plus comes with a 12.2-inch panel, both at a 90Hz refresh rate. They also feature IP68 water and dust resistance, similar to their flagship counterparts.

Under the hood, the tablets are powered by Samsung's mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset. It's not a bad chip, per se, and it performed quite well in our Galaxy A54 review. That said, it won't really hold a candle to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series, but something had to give at this price point. Still, you get up to 8GB of RAM with the Tab S9 FE 5G and 12GB with the Tab S9 FE Plus, which should be plenty for handling tasks.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Imaging and video are handled by the front-facing 12MP ultrawide camera and 8MP rear sensor. The Plus also gets an additional 8MP ultrawide camera at the back.

Battery capacity for the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus sits at 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh, respectively. Samsung says the Plus model should last up to 20 hours with video playback and fast charging supports up to 45W.

The tablets run One UI 5 based on Android 13 and will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. They also come with an S Pen in the box for added productivity.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Both Fan Edition tablets will be available on October 10, starting at $449, and are offered in Gray, Lavender, Silver, and Mint colorways. The Tab S9 FE will come in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, whereas the Plus will only have a Wi-Fi model.